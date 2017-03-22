Milwaukee Housing Inspector Is Shot a...

Milwaukee Housing Inspector Is Shot and Killed on Duty

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Police say officers were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man who had been shot in his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10) Tue BearsPhart 296
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Tue jeremy 2
News Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ... Sun jeremy 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Mar 17 TheMilwaukeeRoad 11
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare Mar 15 jeremy 2
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mar 13 AARP opposesTrump... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Mar 8 Jess 29
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC