Milwaukee fifth grade teacher accused of having sexual contact with student
A fifth grade teacher who lives in Milwaukee is accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old boy. Prosecutors said Gonzalez and one of her fifth grade students at Atlas Preparatory Academy had been messaging on Snapchat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|1 hr
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Sun
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 3
|nicole
|28
|Suspended Teacher Says Using Ouija Board in Kin...
|Mar 3
|Eyeball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC