Milwaukee Democrats propose 'Jail Death Transparency Act'
Milwaukee lawmakers want to make it possible for inmate deaths in Wisconsin's county jails investigated in the same manner as fatal officer-involved shootings. The "Jail Death Transparency Act" was offered Wednesday by Senator Chris Larson and Representative David Crowley.
