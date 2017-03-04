Milwaukee Children's Choir Team Up with The Four Tops for Pabst Theatre
The Milwaukee Children's Choir glimmered alongside the famous vocal quartet as members of the crowd gathered at the front of the stage, and sung the quartet's classics in a frenzy of dance and music. "You don't feel like you're preforming," said Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the last original member of the Four Tops.
