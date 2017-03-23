Milwaukee Bus Drivers Save a Man Who Was Found Slumped Over in His Car
Two Milwaukee County Transit System Drivers are being credited for helping save a man who they found behind the wheel of his car, unconscious and in the middle of the street. New driver Precious Bolden and her training instructor Jeannie Mitchell were on the Route 35 near 35th and Lincoln Thursday morning when Precious passed a car that was stopped in the middle of the street.
