Mayors push back against Trump budget
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin are blasting President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget cuts. The budget proposal would eliminate funding for two Housing and Urban Development programs the White House claims are not working.
