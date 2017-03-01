March 7, 1859: Court confirms abolitionist's conviction
Milwaukee artist Ammar Nsoroma's mural on the Fond du Lac Avenue freeway underpass tells the story of runaway slave Joshua Glover. Photographs Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons and Flickr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|17 hr
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|23 hr
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Mon
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC