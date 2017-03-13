Man sentenced in 1982 death Milwaukee man receives seven-year sentence for girl's 1982 death.
A 53-year-old man who confessed to killing a 13-year-old girl more than three decades after it happened has been sentenced to seven years in prison - the maximum possible. Jose E. Ferreira's sentence came almost 35 years to the day after he shoved Carrie Ann Jopek down a flight of stairs at a Milwaukee home on March 16, 1982.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTMJ-AM Milwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|6 hr
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Wed
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC