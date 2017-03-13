Man sentenced in 1982 death Milwaukee man receives seven-year sentence for girl's 1982 death.

A 53-year-old man who confessed to killing a 13-year-old girl more than three decades after it happened has been sentenced to seven years in prison - the maximum possible. Jose E. Ferreira's sentence came almost 35 years to the day after he shoved Carrie Ann Jopek down a flight of stairs at a Milwaukee home on March 16, 1982.

