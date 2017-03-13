Man, daughter die on same day from flu complications A Wisconsin man...

Man, daughter die on same day from fl...

10 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

A Wisconsin man and his grown daughter, who shared a birthday, died on the same day earlier this month after suffering deadly complications of different variations of the flu. Herbert Ellis, 79, of Allenton, died first on March 2, according to WISN in Milwaukee .

