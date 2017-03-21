Man charged in connection with 1995 Fayetteville rape investigations
Authorities said Louis Lane III, 59, of the 3100 block of West Mt. Vernon Avenue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-decree rape and second-degree sexual offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|19 min
|BearsPhart
|296
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|7 hr
|jeremy
|2
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|Sun
|jeremy
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 17
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC