Louis Theroux to explore trafficking,...

Louis Theroux to explore trafficking, opiate use and murder in the US in new films

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Filmmaker Louis Theroux immersed himself in some of the most "dysfunctional and disturbing aspects of American society" for three new documentaries airing later this year. The broadcaster will uncover and learn about some of the major difficulties faced by the population, including sex trafficking, opiate use and murder in the cities of Houston, Huntington and Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Lawsuit Brings Fresh Scrutiny To Milwauke... 14 hr Eyeball 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee 23 hr USA Today 1
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... Tue jessie 3
News Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ... Feb 28 Eyefull 4
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... Feb 27 TheMilwaukeeRoad 4
News WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station Feb 23 TheMilwaukeeRoad 1
News Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M... Feb 22 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC