Louis Theroux to explore trafficking, opiate use and murder in the US in new films
Filmmaker Louis Theroux immersed himself in some of the most "dysfunctional and disturbing aspects of American society" for three new documentaries airing later this year. The broadcaster will uncover and learn about some of the major difficulties faced by the population, including sex trafficking, opiate use and murder in the cities of Houston, Huntington and Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Lawsuit Brings Fresh Scrutiny To Milwauke...
|14 hr
|Eyeball
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|23 hr
|USA Today
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Tue
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Feb 28
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 27
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC