Legal bill for Schmitt removal hearing tops $30K A look at upcoming government meetings this week in the Green Bay metro area. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2ojA1nK Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt listens to city council discussions regarding a petition from resident Scott Vanidestine to remove him from office during a hearing Feb. 20. It's one issue local governments will discuss this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.