Leading On Lead
How would you feel if I told you that there was a chemical in your drinking water that was linked to higher crime rates and lowered brain development? That this chemical drastically affects one's ability to control impulses and regulate emotions? That 4,000 Wisconsin children tested positive for elevated levels of this chemical in their bloodstream, and 60% of those children were from Milwaukee? This chemical is lead, and Milwaukee is infected. Currently, we have 70,000 lead pipes running through the homes of Milwaukee residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC