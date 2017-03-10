Leading On Lead

How would you feel if I told you that there was a chemical in your drinking water that was linked to higher crime rates and lowered brain development? That this chemical drastically affects one's ability to control impulses and regulate emotions? That 4,000 Wisconsin children tested positive for elevated levels of this chemical in their bloodstream, and 60% of those children were from Milwaukee? This chemical is lead, and Milwaukee is infected. Currently, we have 70,000 lead pipes running through the homes of Milwaukee residents.

