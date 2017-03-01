LBWN matching grants help South Side ...

LBWN matching grants help South Side residents beautify their homes

Layton Boulevard Home Improvement Matching Grants Program is a finalist for the PNC Trailblazer Award , which recognizes an innovative approach to a community problem. The moment he stepped inside, Todd Jackson knew that he had found his dream home.

