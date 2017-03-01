LBWN matching grants help South Side residents beautify their homes
Layton Boulevard Home Improvement Matching Grants Program is a finalist for the PNC Trailblazer Award , which recognizes an innovative approach to a community problem. The moment he stepped inside, Todd Jackson knew that he had found his dream home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Sun
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Sat
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Sat
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Sat
|Eyeball
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 3
|nicole
|28
|Suspended Teacher Says Using Ouija Board in Kin...
|Mar 3
|Eyeball
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Mar 3
|Eyeball
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC