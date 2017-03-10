Kewl's Multi-Dimensional Music Matches His Life
When he's not cutting hair, Kewl is slaying the mic on his newest project "The Experience" EP. Walking into White's Barbershop, one finds Octavius Simmons shaping up one of his regulars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC