Jobs are Just the Beginning at TechForce Training Center
As college students gasp a sigh of relief for Spring Break, some new students begin a new journey, and it could mean a new future and career. The first class walked through the doors of the Milwaukee TechForce Training Center for information technology training through Employ Milwaukee's TechHire IT training program, on Monday March 20, 2017.
