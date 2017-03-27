Jivoff promotion signals an emphasis ...

Jivoff promotion signals an emphasis on fun and joy in Skylight productions

The very popular appointment of veteran Ray Jivoff as the new artistic director at Skylight Music Theatre represents a 180-degree pivot for the venerable Milwaukee company. And it may not be the last front office change at Skylight, as there are other rumblings surrounding the company.

