Jane Eyre Begins Performances at Milw...

Jane Eyre Begins Performances at Milwaukee Rep 4/25 - 5/21

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the critically acclaimed adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's classic story Jane Eyre in the Quadracci Powerhouse beginning April 25 through May 21. Directed by KJ Sanchez , Jane Eyre is a passionate romance meets thrilling psychological drama performed by ten actors playing more than 20 roles. The production combines Victorian-era costumes with inventive staging to bring new creativity and vitality to the classic story, considered one of the most widely read novels in the English language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... Wed jeremy 1
News Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10) Mar 21 BearsPhart 296
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Mar 21 jeremy 2
News Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ... Mar 19 jeremy 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Mar 17 TheMilwaukeeRoad 11
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare Mar 15 jeremy 2
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mar 13 AARP opposesTrump... 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC