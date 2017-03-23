Jane Eyre Begins Performances at Milwaukee Rep 4/25 - 5/21
Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the critically acclaimed adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's classic story Jane Eyre in the Quadracci Powerhouse beginning April 25 through May 21. Directed by KJ Sanchez , Jane Eyre is a passionate romance meets thrilling psychological drama performed by ten actors playing more than 20 roles. The production combines Victorian-era costumes with inventive staging to bring new creativity and vitality to the classic story, considered one of the most widely read novels in the English language.
