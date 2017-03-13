It's Opera Week with the opening of t...

It's Opera Week with the opening of three different productions

Two of the big cornerstone groups of the United Performing Arts Fund will be joined by an upstart in opening three pieces that range from the most traditional to an opera with a puppet as a star, to a production of a light opera with the oddest collection of instruments you've ever heard. The venerable Florentine hits the stage at the Marcus Center with the classic "Don Giovanni," the Mozart tale of the antics of one of the most seductive and non-selective lovers of all times.

