Hmong military officer who aided US forces in CIA's 'Secret War' laid to rest
A Hmong military officer, who aided U.S. forces in the CIA's "Secret War" in Laos was honored Saturday as part of his three-day funeral in Milwaukee. Hundreds of people from across the country converged on the Hmong community center, on N. 76th St., to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|19 hr
|jeremy
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 17
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC