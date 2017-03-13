Governor promotes tourism's economic impact
Gov. Scott Walker told tourism industry representatives gathered in Milwaukee Monday that the economic impact measured in 2015 has increased 30 percent from five years earlier. Walker says tourism accounts for 190,000 jobs in Wisconsin.
