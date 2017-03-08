Gov. Walker to visit Milwaukee Jewish Community Center after threat
As threats continue to terrorize people at Jewish Community Centers and other buildings, Wisconsin's governor is showing support for the community. "We stand strong today, and every day, with the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center as well as the members of the community it serves," Governor Walker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Tue
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Tue
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC