Free Tax & Financial Literacy Worksho...

Free Tax & Financial Literacy Workshops at SDC'S Super Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Weekend

April 1, 2017 - The deadline to file taxes, Tuesday, April 18, is rapidly approaching. As part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, Milwaukee County residents that earned a household income of $56,000 or less in 2016 are eligible for free state and federal tax preparation and filing by the Social Development Commission .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa... 12 hr Crunchy 2
News Residents express concern about handling of che... 12 hr Jwwey 3
Milwaukee Murders 12 hr Bissell 3
Farkas on Trump spying Wed coupdtat 1
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mar 26 Fact 2
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Mar 24 jeremy 13
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Mar 24 Always Outspoken 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC