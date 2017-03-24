First out MLB player David Denson retires at age 22
David Denson, the first out player in minor league baseball, announced this week he will be retiring from playing professionally. "I wanted to share something with you that I know some of you may not have seen coming or understand," Denson, 22, wrote in a Facebook post.
