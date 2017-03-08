Ex-teacher's aide sues, says school had 'violent conditions'
A former teacher's aide shown in a video pushing a student to the floor last year says in a lawsuit that Milwaukee Public Schools failed to warn him about "violent conditions" at the school. The lawsuit filed Tuesday by 40-year-old Jasmine Pennix against the school system also contends he was not provided training to deal with "violent, criminal students" at Bayview High School.
