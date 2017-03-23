Election: Holtz in superintendent race

Dr. Lowell Holtz, former district superintendent for the School District of Beloit and the Whitnall School District southwest of Milwaukee, is challenging current Superintendent Tony Evers in the race for head of the state Department of Public Instruction. Dr. Lowell Holtz received his bachelor's degree at Concordia University and a master's from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

