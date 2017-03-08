Drake gets swept, then sweeps in two Milwaukee matches
On March 4 at Marquette University, the Bulldogs fell 7-0, but bounced back the next day with a 4-0 win over the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Senior Tess Herder and sophomore Joely Lomas both nearly put Drake on the board against Marquette, but came up short in first-to-10-format third sets.
