DOT Sec. Nominee Clears Senate Committee
Dave Ross has cleared a state Senate Committee on his way to being approved as state transportation secretary. Ross told committee members that the state has over-committed, in scheduling major highway projects, and that the problem with the state's transportation funding is one of spending, and not revenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|4 hr
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Wed
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC