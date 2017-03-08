DiModa Pizza to move into former Trocadero space

Ever since Trocadero closed in mid-January, foodies' eyes have been glued to the Brady Street staple in anticipation of what might move into the popular spot. And now the wait is over: Milwaukee-based Wild Planet Hospitality announced today that DiModa Pizza will move into the former Trocadero space, located at 1758 N. Water St, with an opening planned for the end of April.

