DiModa Pizza to move into former Troc...

DiModa Pizza to move into former Trocadero space

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Ever since Trocadero closed in mid-January, foodies' eyes have been glued to the Brady Street staple in anticipation of what might move into the popular spot. And now the wait is over: Milwaukee-based Wild Planet Hospitality announced today that DiModa Pizza will move into the former Trocadero space, located at 1758 N. Water St, with an opening planned for the end of April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 23 hr Jess 29
Russia Tue Knowing 1
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv... Tue Question More 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee Mar 5 Question More 2
News The daily newspaper is on life support and the ... Mar 4 Question 2
Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like... Mar 4 Question 1
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC