Dave Matthews' label releases Jerry Garcia live CD recorded in Milwaukee
When Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia took the stage at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 1991, there had recently been a bit of a stir among his fans. The show has just been released in a double-CD set, called " GarciaLive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center ," set from ATO Records, a label started by Dave Matthews.
