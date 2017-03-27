"Dancing with the Stars" recap: The stars step up on a sloppy second show
When one watches "Dancing with the Stars," you expect a certain amount of sloppiness in the routines. These are, after all, just wrinkled old celebrities or Disney pop idols or that one guy who was famous for those 15 seconds for doing that thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Murders
|41 min
|jeremy
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Sun
|Fact
|2
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 24
|jeremy
|13
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Mar 24
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Mar 22
|jeremy
|1
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|BearsPhart
|296
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|Mar 19
|jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC