Community Members remind us the World Water Day Starts at Home
On World Water Day, community members gathered to showcase the issues we have right here in the Milwaukee area. Speakers, including Alderman Jim Bohl and Dr. Jeanne Hewitt highlighted local water issues as well as solutions that ensure everyone has access to clean, safe drinking water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
