Community meeting set to discuss Milwaukee River floodplain soil and sediment sample results
Milwaukee Riverfront property owners, community members and stakeholder groups are encouraged to attend a public meeting set for April 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gordon Park Pavilion to discuss results from recent soil and sediment testing in the floodplain of the river. Following sampling conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in late 2016 at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, preliminary results indicate the presence of polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs in some areas between Estabrook Dam and the former North Avenue Dam.
