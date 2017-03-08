Commons provides healthy food oasis i...

Commons provides healthy food oasis in Lindsay Heights

The Innovations and Wellness Commons is a finalist for the State Farm Building Blocks Award, which On days he is off work, Lindsay Heights resident Antonio Patterson, 41, stops at the Juice Kitchen to grab a drink, sometimes even three times. Owned by Maanaan Sabir and his wife JoAnne, the Juice Kitchen is a locally sourced juicing company housed within the Innovations and Wellness Commons , 1615 W. North Ave. Many of the mixed vegetable and fruit concoctions were created to help patrons improve specific aspects of their wellness, including drinks promoting muscle gain, increased energy or body cleansing, and even fighting cancer.

