Come strangers and friends: Kindred is nearly ready for you
Based on a peek inside early this week, Kindred, the Bay View restaurant located inside the Kinn micro-hotel at 2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is swiftly approaching its public debut. The new restaurant will be operated by Marija and Vesna Madunic, owners of Firefly restaurant in Wauwatosa and Gracious Events Catering & Event Design.
