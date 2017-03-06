City-wide Lady Business initiative slated for Wednesday, March 8
Wednesday, March 8 is International Women's Day, a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year, the day has also been set aside for A Day Without A Woman, a general strike during which women and their allies are taking action to support equity, justice and human rights for all women and gender-oppressed people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia
|Tue
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Tue
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 3
|nicole
|28
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC