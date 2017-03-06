City-wide Lady Business initiative sl...

City-wide Lady Business initiative slated for Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 8 is International Women's Day, a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year, the day has also been set aside for A Day Without A Woman, a general strike during which women and their allies are taking action to support equity, justice and human rights for all women and gender-oppressed people.

