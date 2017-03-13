City bus driver takes in young child wandering streets
A city bus driver in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is being lauded as a hero after she rescued a young child wandering the streets in the middle of the night in some clothes and socks. Denise Wilson, a driver with the Milwaukee County Transit System, was taking a short break during her shift in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 when she came across the 5-year-old boy.
