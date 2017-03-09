Chris Rock fans in Milwaukee will nee...

Chris Rock fans in Milwaukee will need to secure smartphones in Yondr pouch

Chris Rock fans attending his show in Milwaukee Monday night won't be able to shoot photos or video with their smartphones, which will be "secured" in pouches from tech firm Yondr. Rock's policy for his "Total Blackout Tour" requires that attendees of the show at the Milwaukee Theatre and elsewhere not use their cell phones, cameras or recording devices during the show.

