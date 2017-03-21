Chef Justin Carlisle cooks for vets at Milwaukee VA Medical Center

On Thursday in the Matousek Auditorium at the Milwaukee Veteran's Affairs Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., veterans and employees will be treated to a cooking demonstration and free samples of food from award-winning chef Justin Carlisle and Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center dietitians. The demos, which take place at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., will feature a warm bean salad and lentil soup from Carlisle, an Army National Guard veteran.

