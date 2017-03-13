Chef Jason Gorman joins Ambassador Hotel as culinary director
Chef Jason Gorman has accepted a position as the culinary director for the historic Ambassador Hotel, 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. Gorman's career includes work at a variety of notable establishments including The Iron Horse Hotel, The Art Institute of Chicago, Mangia Wine Bar in Kenosha and Dream Dance Steak, where he earned honors as a James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef Midwest. Most recently, he was executive chef at the Milwaukee Art Museum, where he enhanced the menu at Cafe Calatrava with both Italian-influenced cuisine and an eye for artful presentation.
