Capital City Sunday
City of Madison Police Chief Mike Koval discussed the record $3.35 million settlement paid out to the family of 19 year-old Tony Robinson - who was shot and killed by Officer Matt Kenny in March 2015 - on this weekend's edition of Capital City Sunday. The Wisconsin director of a national group that trains conservative candidates and activists posted a meme on Twitter Wednesday morning that compares a group of female Democratic members of Congress to members of the Ku Klux Klan.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|23 hr
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Tue
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 27
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
