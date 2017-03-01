City of Madison Police Chief Mike Koval discussed the record $3.35 million settlement paid out to the family of 19 year-old Tony Robinson - who was shot and killed by Officer Matt Kenny in March 2015 - on this weekend's edition of Capital City Sunday. The Wisconsin director of a national group that trains conservative candidates and activists posted a meme on Twitter Wednesday morning that compares a group of female Democratic members of Congress to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.