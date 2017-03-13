Burt Bacharach Tribute 'What the World Needs Now' Coming to SideNotes Cabaret

Syncopated rhythms, unique chord progressions and jazz harmonies will be front and center as SideNotes Cabaret presents WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW: A TRIBUTE TO Burt Bacharach , March 30 to April 2, 2017 at Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Highlighting a career that spans more than 50 years, vocalist CYNTHIA COBB and pianist/vocalist BRIAN MYERS will star in this exciting retrospective of Bacharach's compositions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.