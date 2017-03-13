Burt Bacharach Tribute 'What the Worl...

Burt Bacharach Tribute 'What the World Needs Now' Coming to SideNotes Cabaret

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Syncopated rhythms, unique chord progressions and jazz harmonies will be front and center as SideNotes Cabaret presents WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW: A TRIBUTE TO Burt Bacharach , March 30 to April 2, 2017 at Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Highlighting a career that spans more than 50 years, vocalist CYNTHIA COBB and pianist/vocalist BRIAN MYERS will star in this exciting retrospective of Bacharach's compositions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mon AARP opposesTrump... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Mar 8 Jess 29
Russia Mar 7 Knowing 1
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv... Mar 7 Question More 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee Mar 5 Question More 2
News The daily newspaper is on life support and the ... Mar 4 Question 2
Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like... Mar 4 Question 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,552,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC