Bumstead owners launch late-night Crafty Cow pop-up and passion project
Bay View will soon have its very own burger joint in the form of Crafty Cow , a restaurant specializing in Jucy Lucy style burgers, cheese curds and creative appetizers. However, in the days before Crafty Cow officially opens its doors at 2671 S. Kinnickinnic in Bay View, sister restaurant Bumstead Provisions will be hosting a Crafty Cow pop-up featuring the mad skills of Chef Shay Linkus from Vanguard.
