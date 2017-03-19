Bullet narrowly misses someone in shooting on Madison's west side
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's west side Saturday night. Police say reports came in for 2 to 5 gunshots on Frisch Road, just off of Raymond Road, at about 7:30 p.m. Officers didn't see any victims or suspects, but they did find shell casings and a bullet hole in a residence.
