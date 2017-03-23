Bucks vs. Hawks Game Thread
Milwaukee takes on the Atlanta Hawks tonight with a chance to tie them in the Eastern Conference Playoff standings. Unfortunately, Milwaukee's already lost three times to the Hawks, costing them the tiebreaker.
