Buca di Beppo on Van Buren is closed

Buca di Beppo on Van Buren is closed

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

After a final evening of service on Sunday, March 5, Buca di Beppo has closed their Milwaukee location at 1233 N. Van Buren St. A statement released by the restaurant read, "Although it was a very difficult decision, our management team decided to cease operations at our Milwaukee restaurant. There are a variety of factors that go into this decision being made, however, our executive team made the decision to not renew the lease with its current terms being up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia 10 hr Knowing 1
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv... 13 hr Question More 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee Mar 5 Question More 2
News The daily newspaper is on life support and the ... Mar 4 Question 2
Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like... Mar 4 Question 1
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Mar 3 nicole 28
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC