Buca di Beppo on Van Buren is closed

After a final evening of service on Sunday, March 5, Buca di Beppo has closed their Milwaukee location at 1233 N. Van Buren St. A statement released by the restaurant read, "Although it was a very difficult decision, our management team decided to cease operations at our Milwaukee restaurant. There are a variety of factors that go into this decision being made, however, our executive team made the decision to not renew the lease with its current terms being up.

