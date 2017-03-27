Bay View Crafty Cow to open April 5 w...

Bay View Crafty Cow to open April 5 with preview pop-up on Friday

The new Crafty Cow in Bay View will open on Wednesday, April 5 at 2671 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View, right next to sister restaurant Bumstead Provisions. But, you can get a preview of some of the great things on the way -- including inventive stuffed burgers -- at the Great Milwaukee Project Burger Collaboration Event will take place at Bumstead Provisions on Friday, March 31 from 10 p.m. to midnight.

