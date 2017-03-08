Baceline buys two Milwaukee malls for...

Baceline buys two Milwaukee malls for $2.8 mln

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PE Hub

Baceline Investments, LLC, a boutique private equity real estate investment and management company with retail holdings throughout the Central United States, has announced the acquisition of two retail centers located in the North Shore of Milwaukee for a total of $2.8 million. Point Plaza is a 13,840-square-foot shopping center situated along Appleton Ave. in northwest Milwaukee at 8333 W. Appleton Ave. Baceline purchased the property from R&D Point Plaza, LLC for $900,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Mar 8 Jess 29
Russia Mar 7 Knowing 1
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv... Mar 7 Question More 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee Mar 5 Question More 2
News The daily newspaper is on life support and the ... Mar 4 Question 2
Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like... Mar 4 Question 1
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Milwaukee County was issued at March 13 at 9:43AM CDT

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC