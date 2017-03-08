Baceline buys two Milwaukee malls for $2.8 mln
Baceline Investments, LLC, a boutique private equity real estate investment and management company with retail holdings throughout the Central United States, has announced the acquisition of two retail centers located in the North Shore of Milwaukee for a total of $2.8 million. Point Plaza is a 13,840-square-foot shopping center situated along Appleton Ave. in northwest Milwaukee at 8333 W. Appleton Ave. Baceline purchased the property from R&D Point Plaza, LLC for $900,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC