Baceline buys two Milwaukee malls for $2.8 mln

Baceline Investments, LLC, a boutique private equity real estate investment and management company with retail holdings throughout the Central United States, has announced the acquisition of two retail centers located in the North Shore of Milwaukee for a total of $2.8 million. Point Plaza is a 13,840-square-foot shopping center situated along Appleton Ave. in northwest Milwaukee at 8333 W. Appleton Ave. Baceline purchased the property from R&D Point Plaza, LLC for $900,000.

