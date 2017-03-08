Assembly Committee Bars Press From Lincoln Hills TourSaturday, March...

Assembly Committee Bars Press From Li...

MADISON, Wi The Wisconsin Assembly Corrections Committee will tour the troubled Lincoln Hills School For Boys on Monday but will bar the press from covering the tour. Committee chairman Michael Schraa, a Republican from Oshkosh, says he wants to avoid what he calls a "circus" type atmosphere.

