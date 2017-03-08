Assembly Committee Bars Press From Lincoln Hills TourSaturday, March...
MADISON, Wi The Wisconsin Assembly Corrections Committee will tour the troubled Lincoln Hills School For Boys on Monday but will bar the press from covering the tour. Committee chairman Michael Schraa, a Republican from Oshkosh, says he wants to avoid what he calls a "circus" type atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|6 min
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC