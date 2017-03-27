Arte Para Todos announces its 2017 lineup
In just two short years, the four-day music extravaganza Arte Para Todos meaning "art for everyone" has become one of Milwaukee's biggest local music gatherings, spread across multiple neighborhoods and dozens of venues. And headed into its third year, the festival seems to have only gotten bigger and better.
